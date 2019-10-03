0 Lawsuits claim City of Memphis forced African Americans out of the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A North Memphis neighborhood is filing two lawsuits against the City of Memphis Thursday morning.

The New Chicago CDC said it's filing a $20 million lawsuit on behalf of its community and a $10 billion class action lawsuit concerning the Memphis 3.0 plan. Leaders with the New Chicago Neighborhood claim the 3.0 plan is non-inclusive and racist.

FOX13 reached out to the city of Memphis who said they don't comment on legal matters. Dr. Carnita Atwater is spearheading this effort, she said the $20 million lawsuit concerns the New Chicago community project revitalization plan.

"What the city of Memphis and uptown TIF is trying to do is take some property that we had identified in our revitalization plan, we asked them a year and a half ago to sell us that property or donate the property to us, and they did not, so we want to know now why you donated to another organization who pretty much had their own parameters and you taken it from us for them, and we know the answer to that is gentrification, so they have proven our point," said Atwater.

She said the $10 million class action lawsuit is over the Memphis 3.0 plan. Right now, the 3.0 plan is in limbo. The City council will discuss the plan again before the end of the year.

Dr. Atwood calls the plan racist, causing racial disparity.

"Why are these people getting the funding, they give the money to their cronies and the poor people of the community that really need the money are not getting the funding there is something ethically and morally wrong with the picture," said Atwood.

During the press conference, she also claims Mayor Jim Strickland is lying about city statistics. FOX13 asked why she held the conference a day before elections. She said its just a coincidence because she planned on filing the lawsuit days ago.

"Political leaders are blatantly lying about statistics to misguide the community, a good example is the mayor is going around saying he created 20 thousand new jobs. Well you can't count those jobs when the company brought the jobs with them," said Atwater.

The lawsuit will be filed Thursday morning.

