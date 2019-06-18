Le Bonheur Children's Hospital named one of the best children's hospitals in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the ninth consecutive year, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has been named a Best Children's Hospital by U.S. News and World Report.
Specialties like cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, neurosurgery, nephrology, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.
“I am thrilled that Le Bonheur is again recognized as a Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report,” said Le Bonheur President Michael Wiggins. “This honor is a sign of excellence in children’s health care and means that families can count on us to provide high quality, safe and effective care for all children who need us.”
St. Jude was also listed for the second best hospital in the country for pediatric cancer, according to the report.
