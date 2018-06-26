  • Le Bonheur named one of the best children's hospitals in the nation

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Le Bonheur Children's hospital has been named a best 'Best Children's Hospital' in the nation, according to U.S. News.

    The Mid-South hospital has been featured on this list for the 8th year in a row.

    "This badge is proof of our record, of our expertise and of the peace of mind parents can feel knowing their child is in BEST hands," according to the hospital's twitter account.

    U.S. News breaks down the hospitals ranks by specialties: 

    • Pediatric Cardiology & heart surgery #10
    • Pediatric Urology #14
    • Pediatric Orthopedics #18
    • Pediatric Pulmonology #24
    • Pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery #30
    • Neonatology #45

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories