Le Bonheur named one of the best children's hospitals in the nation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Le Bonheur Children's hospital has been named a best 'Best Children's Hospital' in the nation, according to U.S. News.
The Mid-South hospital has been featured on this list for the 8th year in a row.
Proud to announce that Le Bonheur has been named a "Best Children's Hospital" by @USNews for the 8th year in a row, with our highest honors yet. This badge is proof of our record, of our expertise and of the peace of mind parents can feel knowing their child is in the BEST hands. pic.twitter.com/wnQTnoMqaY— LeBonheurChildren's (@LeBonheurChild) June 26, 2018
"This badge is proof of our record, of our expertise and of the peace of mind parents can feel knowing their child is in BEST hands," according to the hospital's twitter account.
U.S. News breaks down the hospitals ranks by specialties:
- Pediatric Cardiology & heart surgery #10
- Pediatric Urology #14
- Pediatric Orthopedics #18
- Pediatric Pulmonology #24
- Pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery #30
- Neonatology #45
