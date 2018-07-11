Lead pastor of Highpoint Church steps down, another former pastor accused of sexual assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lead pastor of Highpoint Church, Chris Conlee, has resigned after a former pastor was accused of sexual assault.
Former associate pastor Andy Savage released a response to the accusations on social media in January 2018.
RELATED: Highpoint church pastor Andy Savage resigns following investigation
Savage said he, “had a sexual incident with a female high school senior,” 20 years ago when he was in college.
He then resigned from Highpoint in March 2018.
Lead Pastor Conlee has now resigned from Highpoint.
Below is a portion of the statement from Conlee and the Trustees.
“After much prayer and counsel, the Trustees and Chris have mutually agree that the time is now for Chris to pass the baton. This will enable us to recalibrate out search for a new Teaching Pastor in the search for a Senior Pastor."
Click here for the full statement from the church.
