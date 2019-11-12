Lead testing results released for Shelby County Schools

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Several more schools have tested positive for lead in the water. Now, more than 30 Shelby County Schools have tested positive for lead.
All SCS schools were tested during fall break, which was Oct. 14-18.
The results come less than a year after a Tennessee law went into effect requiring schools test drinking water for lead. This only applies to schools built before 1998.
Here are the new schools that have been added by SCS:
- Airways Achievement Academy
- Brownsville Elementary
- East High School
- Ida B Wells Academy
- Jackson Elementary
- Macon-Hall Elementary
- SCS Prep School - Northeast (Macon)
- SCS Prep School - Northwest (Pyramid)
- Sherwood Middle
- Southwind High
- Trezevant High
