0 Leader of drug organization laundered $30k in Memphis chicken restaurant, investigators say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A drug investigation in the Mid-South resulted in the indictments of 17 people.

The 18-month investigation found a wide-ranging organization that distributed drugs in Shelby County and parts of the Mid-South, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the leader of the drug organization, Vanrico Clayton, 31, would buy methamphetamine for $3,500 to $4,000 per pound – and then sell it for between $400 and $600 per ounce.

Clayton laundered around $30,000 by investing drug proceeds in a chicken restaurant on Mt. Moriah Ext. in Memphis, investigators said.

At least one worker was paid in meth for remodeling work he did at the restaurant.

Included in the indictments are leaders, co-conspirators, and dealers who helped distribute the drugs throughout Shelby County and the Mid-South – ranging from Sardis, Miss. to Rutherford, Tenn.

Officials said the drugs were pre-packaged in the Frayser area before being delivered to buyers and sellers at businesses and residences by a “courier riding a bicycle.”

One raid found more than two pounds of methamphetamine stored inside a doghouse behind a residence.

The defendants were indicted on state charges of possession of 300 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver within a school zone and possession of a firearm.

Investigators didn't identify the name of the restaurant involved in the money laundering.

These are the people indicted, according to investigators:

Vanrico Clayton

Victor Love, 43

Jesse Callahan, 34

Victor Lewis, 19

Jameka Ward, 38

Roger Qualls, 51

Wayne Gunter, 31

Peter Larkin, 38

James Stacy Floyd, 44

Paula Reno-Miller (aka Paula Woods), 42

Katrina Jones (aka Katie Jones), 32

Preston Garner, 35

Damon Brunner, 48

Ashley Mathis, 26

Andrew Harris, 33

Brandon Akin, 33

Gary Riley, 41

