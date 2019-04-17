Leaders in Mississippi town debating proposed smoking, vaping ban

OXFORD, Miss. - Leaders in one Mississippi town are moving ahead with an addition to their smoking ban. It would mean vape cigarettes would now be included.
Two of the three votes have taken place, and right now it appears that vaping would be included in the smoking ban in Oxford.
“You should always use discretions when you’re in public. I don’t vape where people aren’t allowed to smoke,” said Taylor Upchurch, who owns a vape shop.
Upchurch runs the Cloud 9 vape shop in Oxford.
She said they card every customer, and they understand why police want this change – citing the growing youth movement in vaping.
The smoking ban proposal was made by Interim Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
If passed, vaping – like smoking – would be prohibited in the city of Oxford. Vape devices and E-cigs would also be included in the ban.
However, some people believe banning vape devices would defeat the purpose of them.
“The reason I would be against the vaping ban would be because it would discourage people from vaping to try to quit smoking cigarettes,” said Upchurch.
The vote now heads to a third and final reading in May.
