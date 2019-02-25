0 Leaders, parents calling for traffic light at troubled intersection near school

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. - 17 crashes over a five-year period – one of them fatal and another life-threatening – are causing concerns near a local elementary school.

The accidents are happening at the turnoff from Highway 61 to Robinsonville Elementary School.

Tunica County Supervisor James Dunn told FOX13 many of the concerns at the location could be eased if MDOT put in a traffic light.

Dunn believes there have been more than enough accidents to warrant change. One of the crashes involved a mom who had just picked up her kids from the elementary school.

“In that incident, a parent’s vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler and the kids were thrown from the street and thrown from the vehicle,” Dunn explained. “The mother was more or less pronounced dead before they left the scene here.”

FOX13 called MDOT to ask about them putting a traffic light in the intersection. They told us the intersection does not warrant a traffic light because only about 10,000 cars that pass through each day.

Dunn said it is not about the volume of the traffic. It’s about the safety of the kids.

“I want to see a red light here,” Dunn told FOX13. “I don’t want to see kids scattered all over this highway. Because if we have an accident here with a school bus, it will be a terrible accident. A lot of babies will get hurt.”

A mother who has two kids at the school told us a traffic light would be good.

“Because that is where elementary kids are going to school, so they really do need it,” she said.

MDOT told FOX13 they have made improvements to the intersection, including bright sticks on the roadway, stop signs with increased signs and advanced warning lights

