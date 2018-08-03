  • Lee Harris wins Shelby County mayoral race, Floyd Bonner declared new county sheriff

    Updated:

    The Associated Press has called the race for the Shelby County Mayor. 

    According to the AP, Lee Harris will be the mayor of Tennessee’s largest county. 

    Harris earned 55 percent of the vote (83,172 votes) to win the race.

    Floyd Bonner also defeated Dale Lane to win the Shelby County Sheriff's race. 

    Bonner took home 89,440 votes (60 percent) compared to Lane's 59,306 (40 percent). 

