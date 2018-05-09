Left Eye Murderer leaves behind trail of bodies in Mississippi

There is a killer in Marshall County Mississippi who is leaving a message behind. The murderer leaves a distinct mark. All the victims are shot under the left eye.
The homicides started in September 2015.
Eric Hubbard’s son was the first victim. His son Devin murdered and dumped on the side of a Marshall County road.
"Why in the hell isn’t anyone convicted or locked up on this. This is a hard pill to swallow every day. Every day I wake up. Ain't a day that goes by I don't think about my son," Hubbard said.
Will Phillips Lives next door.
The lead investigator denied our requests for interviews.
FOX13’s Tom Dees digs into this case to find why there isn’t anyone behind bars, and helps the family fight for justice.
