Legal sports betting coming to four Mississippi casinos

Two casinos in Mississippi are set to launch legal sports wagering Wednesday.
Gold Strike Casino in Tunica and Beau Rivage Resort in Biloxi, both MGM Resorts International properties, will be accepting their first legal sports wagers on August 1 at 12 p.m.
This comes after state regulations made sports gambling legal in Mississippi.
The two resorts will celebrate the occasion with invited guests placing simultaneous first bets in each location.
By mid-August, two Caesar’s Entertainment properties – Horseshoe Tunica and Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi – will begin taking “on-premises sports bets.”
Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesar’s are already starting to take sports bets.
The companies said they soon will offer “mobile sports betting” as well.
