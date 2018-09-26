  • Legendary singer Elton John coming to Memphis next year

    Elton John is coming to Memphis! 

    The singer will be performing at the FedExForum on October 30, 2019. 

    Tickets go on sale on October 5. 

    Earlier this month,  Elton John paid tribute to rapper Mac Miller as he kicked off his farewell tour Saturday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Herald-Mail Media reported.

