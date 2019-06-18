LeMoyne-Owen College searching for new leader following departure of president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - LeMoyne-Owen College is looking for a new leader.
Hours ago, the Memphis college announced it was ending its relationship with current president Dr. Andrea Lewis Miller.
READ: Professor at Memphis college under fire for Facebook post about shooting death of Brandon Webber
Miller will continue to lead the university until September, when her contract expires on Sept. 1. She has been the college’s president for the past four years.
An interim president will be named by the board, but officials did not specify when that decision could come.
In a brief statement, the school’s Board of Trustees thanked her for her service:
“The Board of Trustees is grateful for Dr. Miller’s service and commitment to LeMoyne-Owen for the past four years,” said Dr. Christopher Davis, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “We look forward to what the future holds for our institution as we embark upon this new chapter.”
FOX13’s Tony Atkins is speaking with school leaders about the move – on FOX13 News at 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}