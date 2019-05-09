0 Lengthy process getting released from 201 Poplar causing major issues, bondsman says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis bail bondsman is speaking out about the process of releasing people from the jail at 201 Poplar.

The bondsman said the process is too long and causes many people to lose work.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 their role in the releasing process is on average about three to four hours – but that is just one part of it.

Curtis Williams said he stays busy working to get people’s bonds paid to get them released from 201 Poplar in reasonable time.

"I don't know what the problem is but there is a problem,” Williams said.

Williams said the goal of getting people out in reasonable time is often a dream waiting to come true.

"It's something internally that needs to be done about because it's taking too long because it's taking 12 to 13 hours,” Williams said.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are several steps to get people processed into the jail.

There are also multiple steps to get people released from the jail.

According to Findlaw.com, the national average for people to be released from jail after posting their bond is six hours.

Williams said his biggest concern is people in jail for nonviolent offenses getting released from 201 and their lives being turned upside down.

"A lot of people are losing their jobs because they are not able to be processed in and processed out,” Williams said.

According to SCSO officials, they do not have an estimated time on the release process from 201.

Williams said he hopes the county clerk’s office and sheriff’s office can find a solution to make things better.

