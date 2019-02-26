Lenny's closes popular Memphis location

A popular Highland row sub shop has turned off its lights and food slicer for good.
Lenny's, formerly located on the 500 block of Highland Street, has been a place for students and Memphians alike to grab a bite to eat for the last 10 years.
A single sheet of paper taped to the window says the business is closed and thanks their patrons for the decade of service.
It is not immediately known what will occupy the building.
