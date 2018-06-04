0 Letter reveals what led to deadly officer-involved shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A West Memphis Police officer has been cleared of any wrong doing after shooting and killing a suspect on the interstate.

Zach Crenshaw is covering this breaking story. He will have a LIVE report on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.

The prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington sent a letter to state police Monday afternoon saying that his office found the officer "was justified when he used deadly force to prevent Ronald Clinton from using his vehicle to kill [the officer], other officers or members of the public."

According to the Arkansas State Police investigation, West Memphis Police began chasing the suspect, Ronald Clinton, after a shoplifting call at Walmart.

RELATED: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting on I-40

Officers noticed the black Nissan Altima as it began to merge on to Interstate 40.

Trending stories:

The chase had multiple stops and starts, and in one case the state police said an officer was almost hit by Clinton as he was driving away.

The final time the suspect stopped, the officer who fired shots hit Clinton's car in the rear, causing it to spin around.

RELATED: What we know about Ronald Clinton

The officer then exited his vehicle and was shouting commands to Clinton while standing in front of the car. That is when the state police said the car "accelerated and started driving towards him. He had his service weapon drawn and fired several shots into the vehicle"

The car then crashed into a tractor trailer truck that was stopped in the eastbound lane.

Once officers got to the suspect, they tried to render aid, but he was taken to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the investigation, special agents with the state police found a five shell casings and three bullet holes in the front windshield of the suspect's vehicle.

The State Medical Examiner ruled Ronald Clinton's cause of death to be "a gunshot wound to the chest."

The prosecutor concluded his letter by writing, "It is my understanding that there are still outstanding ballistic and autopsy reports as well as other follow up report. Until those reports are finished, this investigation remains open, and my finding may be subject to change."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.