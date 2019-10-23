0 Level Up: Do you know the top mistakes people make during an interview?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 hit the University of Memphis campus to see if students know the top mistakes people make during an interview.

>>Job Interview Mistakes to Avoid

Chase King guessed, "maybe not being so informed on the job itself."

Failing to prepare and failing to research your interviewer are two of the top mistakes you can make during your interview process.

U.S. News said you should approach a job interview the way you would a test. Study the company and talk about how your skills fit what they are looking for.

Mistake number 3: wearing the wrong outfit.

No one should judge you, but they do. Companies pay people to judge candidates for the best fit into their culture and good judgment, and the first impression at the interview is how you are dressed.

Peyton Ryan told FOX13 a common mistake is being late, "I'm in the military. If you're 15 minutes early, you're still late."

Don't be late, arrive 10 minutes ahead of time, but don't arrive 30 minutes early, that's too early and is irritating.

Mistake number five: using a cell phone during the interview.

Kendall Barton was right in saying, "definitely shouldn't do that. Big mistake. I wouldn't even have my phone on, sound on or in my hand."

Even checking the time is a no-no. Before you go into the interview, turn the phone off.

And according to Didi Johnson, mistake number six is, "maybe not having enough confidence. Worrying about the competition. Instead of going in and being themselves and reaching for the sky."

