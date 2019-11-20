0 Level Up: The benefits of having a side hustle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Finding your Level Up sometimes means working a full time job plus part-time work.

With the holiday season in full swing, now is the perfect time for anyone who wants to work extra.

Giant retailers like Target started looking for and hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers in early fall months.

Between Memphis based FedEx and UPS, another 150,000 seasonal jobs were up for grabs.

Part-time work is recommended when you need extra cash, if you are still a student or if you aren't sure what you want to do as a career.

Jacqueline Faulkner, Vice President of Student Affairs at Southwest TN Community College, told FOX13 that part-time employees are essential to many work environments.

"Even here in higher education we depend on part-time employees to support our departments, our offices. We have adjunct facilities, about 50% of our faculty, which means they're part-time they come in to teach a class in their area of expertise to give students a different view of the world," said Faulkner.

Faulkner said millennials are the least afraid of trying new careers through part-time work

"I'm really encouraged by my students, millennials always seeking multiple options, not afraid to pursue so that they can save, be entrepreneurial, make decisions for themselves, and not be bound by anything."

People nearing retirement are also encouraged to try part-time before leaving their careers completely.

