Levels set to rise in Wolf River due to heavy rains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Wolf River is set to rise as water makes its way through the Mid-South.
“Flooding is a part of our natural surroundings, so we definitely expect that in the spring and in the fall,” said Keith Cole, executive director of the Wolf River Conservancy.
Cole said the conservancy's biggest goal is to help keep flood water at a minimum.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Road rage incident ends in stabbing, deadly shooting outside Walgreens in Mississippi, police say
- 'Her eczema was acting up': Memphis teacher denies hitting 5-year-old girl in the eye with ruler
- Confederate groups plan to rally at Ole Miss on Saturday
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“Those lands are primarily wetlands and floodplains and because those lands are protected they help mitigate future flooding,” Cole said.
The conservancy is responsible for protecting over 16,000 acres of land. Preventing development along the river allows more water to get into the wetlands.
That ultimately means less flooding.
“The lands we help protect upstream in Fayette County help reduce flooding downstream here in Shelby County and in Memphis,” Cole said.
As for people along the river -- Cole said when this water gets to a certain point, it's best to stay away.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}