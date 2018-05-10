  • Levi Elementary School closed Friday due to air conditioner issues

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Levi Elementary School will be closed Friday, May 11, due to problems with the air conditioner. 

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 is working to learn how long the air conditioner has not been working, but parents, if your kids attend Levi Elementary located at 135 W Levi Rd, your kids don't have school tomorrow. 

    Check back for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Levi Elementary School closed Friday due to air conditioner issues

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video: Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shooting suspect's brother arrested on probation violation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mid-South student called the N-word, district investigating

  • Headline Goes Here

    Study: Imbalance growing on police referrals of black pupils