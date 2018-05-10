Levi Elementary School closed Friday due to air conditioner issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Levi Elementary School will be closed Friday, May 11, due to problems with the air conditioner.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee man accused of sex act with horse twice in one week
- Video: Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school
- 'Left eye' killer leaves behind trail of bodies in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
FOX13 is working to learn how long the air conditioner has not been working, but parents, if your kids attend Levi Elementary located at 135 W Levi Rd, your kids don't have school tomorrow.
Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}