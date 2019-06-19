0 Life after the last buzzer: University of Memphis helps athletes adjust to life after sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The NBA Draft is an exciting time for players and fans alike, but it’s a moment not all – or even most – basketball players get to experience.

A researcher at the University of Memphis told FOX13 Investigates that the school is dedicated to ensuring student-athletes succeed long after the final buzzer.

“Most athletes do not get to experience that exciting moment in their life, so we educate a lot of the athletes about how you have to start preparing for life after sports,” said Dr. Brennan Berg, an associate professor in the Sport Commerce Department at the University of Memphis.

Dr. Berg spends much of his time researching. One of his interests is the student-athlete transition, and how to best prepare athletes for life after sports. Staff in the Athletic Advising Services department push student-athletes to participate in non-sport activities on campus and get to know other students.

The academic support staff also helps with interview practice and resume development.

“All all of a sudden, your athletic career ends, and you don’t have to go to practice every day,” Dr. Berg said. “There’s an absence of those experiences.”

The odds of making it with a professional basketball career are slimmer than ever. The NCAA crunched 2018 NBA data to find that in 2018, there were 18,816 men college basketball players – and only 60 players could get picked in the draft.

Because 11 picks were International players, only 1.2 percent of NCAA players were ultimately drafted to the NBA.

“There’s research showing there can be significant challenges for athletes if they’re ill-prepared to transition out of their athletic careers. On a basic level, we’re talking identity loss, fear and anxiety, separation and loneliness,” Dr. Berg said. “You can have more extreme cases where you’re talking depression and thoughts of suicide,” he said.

To combat this, the Athletic Advising Services at the University of Memphis works to prepare athletes for life post-sports.

One real-life product of that University of Memphis effort is former Memphis Tigers star Will Coleman.

“It’s not like the ball stops bouncing, and it’s like, ‘oh, I need a job, let me walk into International Paper and I’ll be hired the next day,’” Will Coleman said. “No, it doesn’t work like that. It’s tough.”

Coleman was one of just 21 percent of NCAA players to go onto a non-major professional career – meaning he wasn’t drafted to the NBA, but he did play professionally for several teams abroad.

Today, he’s back home in Memphis following a new dream. He runs a fitness bootcamp: Coleman and Company.

“Just don’t be afraid. If you have something on your heart or if you’re passionate about something, don’t be afraid. That’s something I battled for so long,” Coleman said.

And that’s exactly what Dr. Berg said the University of Memphis helps athletes with every day.

“There’s so much research showing how challenging the transition can be. It’s really the ethical duty or responsibility of college athletic departments to prepare these students,” he said.

