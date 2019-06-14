0 Lifelong friend of carjack and shooting victim discusses suspect and manner of crime

HERNANDO, Miss. - The U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest Brandon Webber on charges he shot a Hernando man during a car test drive.

The victim survived, however his family is not speaking about the case out of fear of retaliation.

FOX13 talked to a family friend who said he has known that man all of his life.

He said that the victim who was left for dead on June 3 is a nice guy and father. The victim’s friend said he does not understand why anyone would shoot him five times to take his car.

“When I got up next morning I heard he was shot. I don’t see no reason for him to shoot the boy because he got out of the car,” the friend said.

“He could have just drove off with the car if he wanted, but to shoot him five times. He wanted to kill him he had no alternative.”

The DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said on Monday, June 3, Brandon Webber went to Hernando to buy a car from a man after seeing it posted on Facebook.

According to Hernando Police the victim and Webber went for a test drive around 9:30 that night.

During the test drive, investigators said Webber stopped the car.

When the victim walked toward the driver's side of the car, the D.A. said Webber shot him five times.

The family told FOX13 the victim is still in the hospital following the shooting and he is the father of a young daughter.

His lifelong family friend said all the victim wanted to do was sell cars.

“I don’t know nothing bad about the young man. He is a nice young man, that is all I know to say.”

The Hernando victim’s friend called the whole thing senseless.

“When you kill other people’s kids they gonna have the same reaction when somebody kills one of your kids, but he intended on killing this boy and his parents would have a reaction just like his parents are having now. They should stop and think before they do this stuff.” the Hernando victim’s friend said.

