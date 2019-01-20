10 p.m. SATURDAY UPDATE: Light snow flurries are coming to an end across the Mid-South as the moisture pulls off east.
As expected some minor snow accumulations have been reported across Shelby County with higher amounts in our northern AR and TN counties.
Snow or not....it's going to be downright cold tomorrow morning. Need to protect the 4 P's. Pipes, Pets, People and Plants. pic.twitter.com/sZbtqRU2P0— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) January 20, 2019
Temperatures are near freezing but factor in the NW wind and they feel like the low 20s.
By 8 a.m. on Sunday feel like temperatures will be in the teens and won’t get above 30 tomorrow afternoon.
The sunshine will return on Sunday with dry weather expected for the start of the week.
BREAKDOWN
Not everyone will see snowfall, and where it does occur it will take freezing soil conditions for the ice/snow to build.
This will likely vary county by county with the highest probability of modest accumulation north of Memphis and mostly rain expected south of Memphis.
Extremely cold air will settle in Sunday into Monday. All mid-southerners are encouraged to take steps now to ensure family, pets and property are all prepared.
We’re also asking that anyone traveling in the region tonight - Monday be extremely cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses as isolated ice-pockets are possible.
