Lighting strike blamed for fire that destroyed Shelby County home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Crews were on the scene of a house fire in southeast Shelby County near Southwind High School.
We're working to confrim if the lighting strike caused the fire in the 500 block of Espie Cv.
The fire was seen blasting through the roof. Crews have now extinguished the fire.
It's not confirmed if anyone was inside the house at this time.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene. We'll keep you updated in this situation once additional information is available.
