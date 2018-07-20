Lightning from overnight storms destroys Mid-South church

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. - After Thursday night’s severe storms, a Mississippi community is recovering after Pleasant Hill Baptist Church was struck by lightning.
The Benton County church made an announcement on Facebook saying, “Our hearts are so sad this morning!”
Pictures and video show the flames destroying the church Thursday night.
“Please keep all of our members in your prayers! We love you and thank you!”
People in the community are still in shock from the tragic scene.
Adam Stone posted to Facebook, "I (will) always remember vacation bible school, family reunions and much, much more here."
