  • Lightning strike blamed for fire that destroyed Shelby County home

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Crews were on the scene of a house fire in southeast Shelby County near Southwind High School.

    We're working to confirm if the lightning strike caused the fire in the 7500 block of Espie Cv. 

    The fire was seen blasting through the roof. Crews have now extinguished the fire.

    It's not confirmed if anyone was inside the house at this time.

