Lightning strikes gas line in Mississippi, neighborhood evacuated

OXFORD, Miss. - A local neighborhood was evacuated after a gas line was struck by lightning in Mississippi.
Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Thomas Street in Oxford.
Officials said the lightning strike caused a gas leak in the area, which is why the neighborhood has been evacuated as crews work to clean up the leak.
Crews are working hard to get everything back to normal on Thomas Street. pic.twitter.com/YogjmgGmPC— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) December 27, 2018
According to Oxford Major Jeff McCutchen, there were no injuries resulting from the incident and everything is contained.
McCutchen said crews had to dig into the yard where the incident happened to dig a “shutoff valve” across the road.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Business, car shot up at Raleigh shopping center, man taken to hospital
- Man shot at Memphis apartment complex, woman detained, police say
- Funeral services announced for Sunshine Enterprise Inc. employees following plane crash
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said they had to cut off the power in the area as a precaution until the leak is contained.
As of right now, Thomas Street at Park Drive and Webb Street at Murray Street are blocked off.
Overnight, police said during the severe weather in the Mid-South a large tree fell over and damaged a home on Jefferson Avenue in Oxford. Luckily, no one was hurt, and power was not affected.
Over night a large tree fell over and damaged a house on Jefferson Ave. No one was injured. The wires hanging down are cable, internet, and phone cables. They are not power lines. pic.twitter.com/j4B3Dmr74P— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) December 27, 2018
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}