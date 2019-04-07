  • Lightning strikes Memphis business with person inside

    The Memphis Fire Department was called to a building fire Sunday morning as storms were moving out of the area. 

    The building which is located at Old Horn Lake Road and Brooks Road was struck by lightning. 

    One person was inside at the time Quarter Mile, and he spoke with FOX13. He was not injured. 

    Across Memphis on Mud Island, Memphis Fire was called to an apartment on Victory Cove. 

    Firefighters said it was a small fire. 

     

