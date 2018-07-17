Lightning strikes Southaven home, causes major fire

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - More than 100,000 homeowners made claims that lightning struck their homes in 2017.
The damage, according to the Insurance Information Institute, totaled almost $85 million.
As FOX13 found out, Sunday’s storm in Southaven sent a bolt of lightning crashing into a house.
The fire appeared to start in the attic. The Southaven Fire Department told FOX13 the house near Highway 51 was hit by lightning.
Neighbor Thomas Mann said the storm was intense.
"What's weird is the lightning just kept coming down in the same spot and it kept getting closer to the house. It kept doing that through the whole storm," Mann said.
Neighbors said they saw smoke coming from the house and that's when they dialed 911. They also said nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Mann told FOX13 he knew lightning was going to hit something nearby.
"Oh, I am not surprised at all. It was striking all over the place around here," Mann said.
Fire crews said they had the fire under control in a matter of minutes, but the lightning had already done its damage.
Fire crews said they also responded to a large number of business alarms triggered by last night’s storm.
