0 ‘Like walking skeletons': 3 dogs found abandoned in Tennessee, reward offered for info

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Tennessee animal hospital is looking for the owners of three dogs who were found abandoned and in terrible condition last week.

McKamey Animal Center officials said on Oct. 12, a young lady and her mother found the three puppies abandoned by railroad tracks in the 3400 block of Lightfoot Mill Road in Chattanooga.

McKamey director Jamie McAloon said the three appear to be siblings, pit bull or mixes and about 4-6 months old.

According to McKamey Animal Service’s Officer Rebecca Ross, “All three dogs were extremely thin and looked like walking skeletons. One was too weak to stand without falling over. They all had severe skin infections and hair loss.”

The dogs are being treated by veterinarians. Ross said the dogs are gaining weight, playful and rebounding quickly. They are all expected to make a full recovery.

McKamey is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was involved in the neglect.

“Animal cruelty is a criminal offense in Tennessee and we take these cases very seriously," said McAloon. "Someone knows who owned these dogs and we intend to locate them for questioning."

If you have any information, please call McKamey Animal Center at 423-305-6515, or the Cruelty tip line at 423-305-6508 or e-mail jmcaloon@mckameyanimalcenter.org.

McAloon stated that there is no reason for any animal in the City of Chattanooga to ever have to suffer or die from neglect, as there are ample free services for pet owners in need of help.

For more information on pet assistance programs call 423-305-6506.

