0 Lime removing scooters from Memphis, will collaborate with city to reach solution

If you noticed lime green scooters pop up around Memphis Friday, you weren't seeing things.

Another electric scooter company arrived in the city – just four months after Bird scooters landed in the Mid-South.

Lime, aptly named from their lime-green colored scooters, is the second electric scooter and bike rental company to launch in Memphis over the past four months.

Dozens of the new colorful rides popped up Friday in Downtown and Midtown.

The premise for Lime is similar to Bird, and so are the prices.

However, the City of Memphis wasn't as thrilled with the new company.

In a Twitter thread, the city said Lime began operating in Memphis “without obtaining a permit or entering into an operating agreement.”

We have served notice to the company that it must remove its scooters. If it does not comply, we are prepared to remove them. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) October 19, 2018

The city said Lime had previously been told of that requirement, and Lime has been served a notice saying it must remove all of its scooters from Memphis.

On Monday, FOX13 crews saw Lime removing its scooters from the city.

FOX13 reached out to Lime for comment on the situation. A spokesperson issued a statement Monday:

We are looking forward to speaking with city officials early this week to seek a mutually beneficial resolution. Our goal is to collaborate with the city and community on designing a scooter share program that best serves the needs of the city's 650,000 residents. In the meantime, as a show of good faith, we will be removing our scooters from the streets of Memphis within the next 24-48 hours.

