  • Limited free parking in Overton Square due to construction causing mixed reactions

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Parking spots in Overton Square are growing slim.

    Developers started construction for a new boutique hotel on the parking lot between Trimble Place and the Hattiloo Theater in August. 

    And with the construction, reaction is mixed. 

    "I was a little disappointed when I saw the fence all around it. I was like, ‘What's all this and how long is this going to take?'" said Angela Shipp.

    LOEB Properties is building a new boutique 106-room hotel called "The Memphian" on that lot. The company pulled a $16 million permit in June.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Developers said they worked with the city to expand parking around the square along South Cooper Street and other public streets.

    Additionally, the parking garage will only charge customers after 6 p.m.

    However, others said the parking change isn't a major inconvenience since it will bring a new asset to Midtown in return.

    According to developers, the new hotel will be complete by early 2021.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories