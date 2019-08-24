Limited free parking in Overton Square due to construction causing mixed reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Parking spots in Overton Square are growing slim.
Developers started construction for a new boutique hotel on the parking lot between Trimble Place and the Hattiloo Theater in August.
And with the construction, reaction is mixed.
"I was a little disappointed when I saw the fence all around it. I was like, ‘What's all this and how long is this going to take?'" said Angela Shipp.
LOEB Properties is building a new boutique 106-room hotel called "The Memphian" on that lot. The company pulled a $16 million permit in June.
Developers said they worked with the city to expand parking around the square along South Cooper Street and other public streets.
Additionally, the parking garage will only charge customers after 6 p.m.
However, others said the parking change isn't a major inconvenience since it will bring a new asset to Midtown in return.
According to developers, the new hotel will be complete by early 2021.
