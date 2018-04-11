0 Liquor laws in Tennessee are about to change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Liquor laws in the state of Tennessee are about to change and not everyone is happy about it.

The Tennessee House of Representatives has already approved a bill to allow retailers to be open and sell wine and spirits on Sundays. FOX13 has been looking into the bill. Before it goes into law, the state senate needs to approve the bill as well.

The senate is expected to hear the bill Wednesday. Grocery stores have to be happy because this will allow sales of wine on their biggest shopping day, but we also spoke with the general manager of a retail liquor store who said this new law will hurt his business.

"It's just not ideal for independent retailers obviously. It's like convenience is key and is the one thing that we have the toughest time competing with a grocery store with convenience," said Ryan Gill, General Manager of Doc's Wines, Spirits and More.

New legislation working its way through the Tennessee General Assembly has wine and liquor stores on high alert. If passed, it would allow Sunday wine sales at grocery stores. Leaving stores like Doc's Wines, Spirits and More holding an empty bottle.

"Up until now, we could at least count on the fact that grocery stores couldn't sell on Sundays, which was their busiest day of the week. Now, with people going in there and Sunday and being able to pick up a bottle of wine it's one more thing that's going to take away from independent retailers," Gill said.

This would be the second major change to the state's liquor laws, since allowing grocery stores to sell wine. Gill thinks the new law will affect his bottom line.

"A lot of stores saw a 20 to 30% decline in business and I think a lot of people are going to expect a decent decline for this too, but it's tough to say exactly how much. It's just unfortunate to see one change after another in this industry, and I think there's probably just more to come," Gill said.

Some other items attached to the bill, no new liquor stores for the next 3 years, you can also expect a mark-up on some of your liquors and if passed liquor stores will be able to sell wine on Sundays starting in July, where grocery stores will have to wait until January of next year.

