List of Beale Street bars and restaurants open for Memphis GameDay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Beale Street has officially released the bars and restaurants that will be open for ESPN's GameDay here in Memphis.
The list includes favorites like Silky O'Sullivan which is opening at 9 a.m. and Blues City Cafe which will open at 7 a.m.
For a full list of the restaurants, see below.
October 30, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- SCS board votes to close Southwest Early College High School
- Memphis pastor who admitted to sexual assault reportedly starting a new church
- Petition started to shut down McKamey Manor, haunted house that requires 40-page waiver
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}