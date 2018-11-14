0 List of current school closings/early dismissals due to winter weather

Winter weather is heading towards the Mid-South and multiple schools are closing early to make sure everyone is able to get home safely.

The Severe Weather Center 13 team's latest forecast shows the chance for snow late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Here is the current list of closings:

Shelby County School early dismissals: Due to heat outages, White Station High, Sheffield High and Winchester Elementary will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. today.

DeSoto County School District: Due to the uncertainty of this afternoon's weather, DeSoto County Schools will have a 2-hour early release today (Wednesday, November 14th). For example, a school that normally dismisses at 2:30 will dismiss today at 12:30. Car rider lines will begin two hours earlier than normal, and buses will begin their routes two hours earlier than normal.

Tunica County School District: All Tunica County School Districts will dismiss and close today, Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

South Panola School District: Due to the threat of inclement weather in the area this afternoon, all South Panola School District schools will have an early release today (Nov. 14) at approximately 1 p.m.

Blytheville Schools: Due to incoming winter weather, we will be dismissing early TODAY, 11/14. BES and BPS (grades K-5) will dismiss at 2:00 today. BMS and BHS will dismiss at 2:15. Please make arrangements for your students. Tenaris after school program WILL NOT MEET.

Lauderdale Schools: The after-school programs at RPS, RES, RMS, HES, and HJH (Project LEAD and LEAPS) will not be meeting this afternoon due to the prediction of wintry weather. Parents--Those students will be dismissed from school at normal dismissal time and ride their regular afternoon bus home.

