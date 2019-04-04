List of events commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.

It's been 51 years since dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
Museums throughout the area are commemorating the tragic and world changing event today.
Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative History Awareness Tour by Withers Collection Museum & Gallery
- In commemoration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the Withers Collection will host commemorative History Awareness Tours every hour on the hour. Our focus will be Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the achievements captured in the film by Dr. Ernest C. Withers.
- The tours will include a short lecture, private documentary viewing, guided tour of the Civil Rights Exhibition and a collectible take-a-way.
Click here for more information and tickets
Schedule of events planned at National Civil Rights Museum
- 10 am - 3 p.m. – Hands-on activities for children and families
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. – “Share Your Story” guest video engagement; Courtyard broadcast of Dr. King's speeches and Movement music
- 4 p.m.- 6:15 p.m. – April 4th Commemoration with keynote speaker Dr. Omid Safi and reflections from Dr. King's colleagues, Rev. James Lawson and Rev. Jesse Jackson.
More information on the commemoration
