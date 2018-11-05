List of restaurants participating in Downtown Dining Week 2018

Downtown Dining Week is officially here.
Starting on November 5 customers can eat in select Downtown Memphis restaurants for a discounted rate.
Participating restaurants will provide Three-course Dinners and Special menus for $20.18.
Lunch will also be sold as Two-for-One and special lunch menus for $10,.18
For a full list of participating restaurants and their special menus: Click here.
