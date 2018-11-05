  • List of restaurants participating in Downtown Dining Week 2018

    Updated:

    Downtown Dining Week is officially here. 

    Starting on November 5 customers can eat in select Downtown Memphis restaurants for a discounted rate. 

    Participating restaurants will provide Three-course Dinners and Special menus for $20.18. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Lunch will also be sold as Two-for-One and special lunch menus for $10,.18

    For a full list of participating restaurants and their special menus: Click here. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories