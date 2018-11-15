0 LIVE UPDATES: Freezing temps, wintry mix causing icy roadways, crashes in Shelby County

Winter Weather arrived earlier than usual and brought every part of its ‘wintry mix.’

And though the quantity of snow wasn’t very high, the freezing temperatures have caused dangerous road conditions and over 100 car accidents – just in Memphis since noon Thursday.

According to MPD, officers responded to 106 crashes in Memphis between noon and 8 p.m.

Traffic issues have been reported all across the Mid-South, including a deadly bus crash in DeSoto County that left two people dead and 44 injured. Traffic was backed up on that highway for hours.

Airways & Boyle: Traffic is shut down due to several accidents that have occurred as well as the bridge being struck. OEM has been notified to inspect the bridge with no ETA. No one has been seriously injured. Airways & Dunn overpass has also been shut down.

Sam Cooper & Hollywood will remain shut down until further notice due to several vehicles involved in an accident. The overpass is completely iced over. 2 victims were transported non critical from this scene.

Old Austin Peay & James as well as Austin Peay & I40 will be shut down until further notice due to a 10 vehicle accident. Officers have called for ambulances to assess drivers. No serious injuries have been reported. Bridge is iced over.

Airways & I 240 exit ramp will be shut down due to a critical accident with 6 vehicles involved.

Raleigh Millington Road near New Allen Road: Six people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County.

