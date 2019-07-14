0 LIVE UPDATES: Tracking severe storms, flash flooding across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With Tropical Storm Barry continuing to move north of the Gulf, through Louisiana and into Mississippi, the Mid-South is starting to feel the effects.

As Barry moves farther north, the FOX13 viewing area will see increasing chances of flash flooding.

Areas along and south of I-40 have been upgraded to a level 2/5 risk for tornadoes today. Have a way to get watches & warnings. #tnwx #mswx #arwx #memwx pic.twitter.com/sqTxwEW8Nz — Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) July 14, 2019

Rainfall totals will range between 2-5 inches by Wednesday, and there is a low tornado risk for the area as well. Lower amounts will be east of the Mississippi River with higher amounts along and west of the river (including Shelby County).

All of the Mid-South is under a Flash Flood Watch until Tuesday morning.

Drivers and anyone near low lying areas need to be vigilant. Don’t drive into any flooded roadways and don’t let children play in flooded ditches, streams or rivers. Stay up to date on Barry’s impacts on the Mid-South with the FOX13 Severe Weather Team.

Follow along below for LIVE UPDATES as new information comes in surrounding the conditions in the Mid-South:

🚨1:26 PM Radar Update🚨

Heavy rainfall should persist throughout the day today with the possibility of brief tornadoes.#mswx #tnwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/1yN0bcu4UN — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) July 14, 2019

Such a nice day to just stay inside and monitor the weather right!? No need to go outside and get stuck on water covered roads. 😜#tnwx pic.twitter.com/OfNS7Quc5L — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) July 14, 2019

#Barry continues to weaken as it moves inland across Louisiana. Life threatening flooding & tornado threat continues today across portions of Louisiana & Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/EmWiLIaU2d — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 14, 2019

🚨9:34 AM Radar Update🚨

Heavy rainfall should move into w #tn within the next hour. Some areas have seen about an inch and a half in the last hour where these higher reflectivities are. Flooding on roadways is possible for larger cities. #tnwx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/OAIhTcoYmv — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) July 14, 2019

