    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With Tropical Storm Barry continuing to move north of the Gulf, through Louisiana and into Mississippi, the Mid-South is starting to feel the effects.

    As Barry moves farther north, the FOX13 viewing area will see increasing chances of flash flooding. 

    Rainfall totals will range between 2-5 inches by Wednesday, and there is a low tornado risk for the area as well. Lower amounts will be east of the Mississippi River with higher amounts along and west of the river (including Shelby County).

    All of the Mid-South is under a Flash Flood Watch until Tuesday morning. 

    Drivers and anyone near low lying areas need to be vigilant. Don’t drive into any flooded roadways and don’t let children play in flooded ditches, streams or rivers. Stay up to date on Barry’s impacts on the Mid-South with the FOX13 Severe Weather Team.

    Follow along below for LIVE UPDATES as new information comes in surrounding the conditions in the Mid-South:

     

