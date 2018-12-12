MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The TSA for the Memphis International Airport found a loaded gun at a checkpoint Wednesday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 the loaded Glock 9mm handgun was found in a passenger's carry-on bag at 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Airport police were immediately alerted when the gun was found. Officers immediately took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.
BREAKING: @TSA says they found this loaded Glock 9 at @flymemphis this morning.— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) December 12, 2018
This is the 45th firearm detected by TSA at MEM in 2018, and the sixth found in the last 30 days alone. A total of 26 were detected there last year. pic.twitter.com/nWceCgQbzd
Even though firearms can be transported in check baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.
Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson said, "Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint."
