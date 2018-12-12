  • Loaded gun found at Memphis International Airport

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The TSA for the Memphis International Airport found a loaded gun at a checkpoint Wednesday morning.

    Investigators told FOX13 the loaded Glock 9mm handgun was found in a passenger's carry-on bag at 5:30 Wednesday morning.

    Airport police were immediately alerted when the gun was found. Officers immediately took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

    Even though firearms can be transported in check baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

    Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson said, "Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint."  

