Local 1-year-old tested positive for meth, mother arrested

Police in Mississippi are investigating how a 1-year-old ended up with meth in his system. Corinth police pulled the baby’s mother over for a traffic stop.
Mid-December, officers found meth in the car Bayley Hicks, 27, and her baby were riding in. Investigators said her child tested positive for the drug.
Officers reported the case to DHS. Local investigators could not tell us where the child is now.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Local kindergarten student hit in the face with ruler for 'tattletaling,' family says
- 2 brothers arrested in connection with murder at Mid-South gas station
- West Memphis mom arrested after viral video shows her smacking child
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Locals in Corinth, Mississippi are praying for the family.
“I feel sorry for the child, I hope the baby and his mother get better,” Deb Floyd said.
Hicks has been charged with felony child abuse.
Officials are unclear how the drug got into the baby’s system or how they got in the car.
Hicks is behind bars facing a $10,000 bond.
FOX13 reached out to the Hicks family, but they were not home when we stopped by.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}