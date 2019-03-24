Local 4-year-old grazed with bullet while playing with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was grazed with a bullet while he was playing with a gun.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Sophia around 2:00 Sunday afternoon.
Investigators said a 4-year-old was grazed by a bullet on the scene.
The child was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.
MPD told FOX13 the child found the weapon and begin playing with it when he injured himself.
It's unclear how the child found the weapon at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
