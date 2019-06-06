0 Local abandoned properties will be remodeled into shelters for domestic violence victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local community leader wants to clean up buildings in the heart of Frayser considered an ‘eyesore.’

There are three homes on Birchdale Street that community leaders want to clean up, along with others in the area.

FOX13 found out the city wants to turn those properties into a site for domestic violence victims.

The reason individuals are targeting the community because they say this is where a number of their victims live.

Tall grass, busted-out windows and abandoned homes are eyesores on Pinedale Avenue.

Donnie Wheeler, with Refuge Memphis, wants to clean up this community near Ed Rice Community Center in Frayser.

“This particular project is going to be for women that have been domestic violence victims, for the women and their children,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler is asking Shelby County commissioners for $75,000 to tear down at least three abandoned properties, so he can build a shelter for women struggling with domestic violence.

It could be sometime next year before county commissioners make a decision as to whether or not they will approve the funding.

“That was one of the things that my sister was struggling with when she was trying to get away and get out of that relationship, she didn’t really feel like she had a space that would be safe,” said Latoya Stripling, the sister of a woman killed by domestic violence.

Latoya is preparing to go to court Monday to face Michael McKinnie, the man accused of killing her sister more than a month ago in downtown Memphis.

McKinnie was Latarica Stripling’s estranged husband. She was killed in front of her children.

“She really honestly felt like no matter how many steps she got away from that relationship and everything that came with him taking her through everything, she never felt like she actually had a safe environment,” Latoya said.

That is why Wheeler is passionate about making sure no one else has to go through losing the loss of their loved one—an issue that is all too prevalent in Shelby County.

“We think it’s important not only to give an educational cycle, which we have in our Pathway Learning Center, but also you’ve got to bring them in to a secure safe shelter,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler is not concentrating on more than these properties. He wants to clean the entire street up, something the Stripling family said could save a life.

“I’m encouraging him, I know my family, we’re going to support him. If he needs us to step up and do anything, we’re here, we’re willing,” Latoya said.

FOX13 called the interim director of the YWCA, who said her office sees a spike in domestic violence during the summer months.

