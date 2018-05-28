0 Local activist trying to keep crime down in Memphis after son gunned down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A hanging 8x10 photo inside a South Memphis office stands as a daily reminder for Stevie Moore to keep going.

"I can't bring my son back, but I'm going to continue to fight to save someone else's child," Moore said.

Almost to the day, 15 years back, his son Prentice Moore was gunned down. The father said what happened in 2003 continues to bring into focus the need to combat crime.

"Nothing will change until the community wants a change," Moore said.

Moore adds, the solution really is that simple. However, the problem, he admits, is complex. He's aware some are fearful violent crimes across the Mid-South will rise with the summer heat, but the community activist said that does not have to be the case.

"Don't even think about it's going to be more crime," Moore said. "Nah, say it's going to be more solutions."

It begins with educating those in the communities, he says are at greatest risk.

"We need to go out to Frayser and Raleigh, we need to go out to South Memphis, Riverside, we need to go out to Westwood where the problems have happened and try to reach those children."

But Moore said he doesn't go alone. It's not a handgun he has for protection, instead a Higher Being.

"Jerrita, when I go out there I look up first when I go out," Moore said. "I say 'God, now you told me to do this, you got my back."

For parents in need, click here for crime prevention resources.

