0 Local agencies release new information regarding carjackings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Within a year, more than 11 people are responsible for at least 15 violent carjacking's in Memphis have been arrested.

Those arrests came through the assistance of the United States Department of Justice National Public Safety Partnership.

United States Attorney Michael Dunavat said 11 carjacking arrests led to more than 20% drop in carjacking in one year.

According to the number from the NPSP in 2018, carjacking's in Memphis spiked more than 60%.

"We got busy and urgent, we focused our resources and we saw it come down 43%," Dunavant explained.

Through the National Public Safety Partnership, the Memphis Police Department started meeting with Dunavant's Office and the Shelby County District Attorney General, Amy Werich, to talk about which cases met the criteria for federal prosecution.

"It's not just us telling the violent criminals to knock it off. The most powerful message behind it is the community message," Werich explained.

NPSP is stationed in several other cities where violent crimes exceed the national average.

The partnership came to Memphis in 2017. For the Bluff City, carjacking's, robberies and homicides have been the issues to tackle.

"We still have a challenge with our homicides. I looked at out numbers (and) we are green in every category except homicides," MPD Director Michael Rallings explained.

By 2018, five people faced federal indictments for carjacking's, including one suspect responsible for three carjacking's.

In May 2019, several more indictments for carjacking's involving guns came down the pipeline.

The DOJ's Public Safety Partnership will wrap up their three-year commitment in Memphis in 2020.

