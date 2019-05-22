Local bank robbed on Poplar, suspect still on run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to call about an armed bank robbery at Paragon Bank, located on the 4500 block of Poplar Avenue.
According to officers, an armed male suspect entered the bank and robbed the clerk of an undetermined amount of money.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 medium built male with a beard, wearing sunglasses and a multi-colored hoodie medium build.
If anyone has any information about this robbery, contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
