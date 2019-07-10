  • Local bank robbed on Winchester, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police reported to a robbery at 1st South Credit Union, located at 7166 Winchester Road.

    According to officers, the suspect responsible for the crime was an African American man wearing a white polo shirt, tan khaki pants and a black belt and shoes.

    There were no injuries reported.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for updates.

