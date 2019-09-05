Local barbecue legend Nick Vergos of 'Rendezvous,' dead at 67, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - City officials are grieving after local barbecue legend Nick Vergos, 67, died Thursday.
Vergos was a chef at Rendezvous restaurant in Downtown Memphis.
Family friends said he was the middle child to Anastasia and Charlie Vergos, the founders of Rendezvous.
Rendezvous had been a staple in Memphis for more than 70 years.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he knew Vergos for more than 25 years.
Today, Memphis lost a restaurant legend. I've known Nick Vergos for more than 25 years and knew his commitment to his family and their iconic Rendezvous. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to his wonderful mother, wife, children, and the entire Vergos family.— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) September 5, 2019
