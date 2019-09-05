  • Local barbecue legend Nick Vergos of 'Rendezvous,' dead at 67, officials say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - City officials are grieving after local barbecue legend Nick Vergos, 67, died Thursday.

    Vergos was a chef at Rendezvous restaurant in Downtown Memphis. 

    Family friends said he was the middle child to Anastasia and Charlie Vergos, the founders of Rendezvous.

    Rendezvous had been a staple in Memphis for more than 70 years.

    Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he knew Vergos for more than 25 years.

