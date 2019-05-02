0 Local barbers give free haircuts to juvenile detainees

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Look good. Feel good. Feel good. Do good.

It's what some local barbers hope will happen at the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center with their help.

However, the Shop Talk Project is about more than giving out free haircuts. These men and women are trying to change kids’ lives.

Shop Talk hopes to create a space where hard working men would be able to impact young lives. It also would look to include some sort of mentorship and plan on creating a barbershop space inside.

“This is where real conversation happens,” Jamal Whitlow said.

Whitlow is looking to bring that real conversation to those who need it most: young men inside the juvenile detention center.

He came up with the idea of the Shop Talk Project after touring the detention center and thought of a way to help.

Now, he's looking for barbers.

The program intends to bring dozens of licensed barbers into the detention center for free haircuts and a new mentor.

The goal is to create a barbershop setup inside the detention center and engage real-life conversations with a mentor.

“I feel this could be a community service project that barbers actually get into,” Whitlow said.

A study by Aftercare for Indiana Mentoring (AIM), an Indiana-based mentoring program emphasizing post-release recidivism, shows its mentored detainees held a 28 percent recidivism rate versus a 62 percent of detainees who weren't mentored.

Whitlow hopes that impact can be felt in Shelby County if detainees look and feel better about themselves.

“You can’t love somebody if you don’t love yourself, and sometimes it’s just about looking in the mirror and feeling good about who you are,” Whitlow said.

Right now, Whitlow said he's looking for as many barbers as possible.

For more information about how to join, contact the Shelby County Youth Assessment Center.

