0 Local barbershop burglarized twice in less than a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Surveillance video given to FOX13 shows a man stealing clippers and several TV’s from an East Memphis barbershop.

Police said several other barbershops were burglarized this week. Surveillance video of a man stealing hair clippers and yanking TV’s off the wall at The Barber Zone barbershop. Memphis Police told FOX13 the shop was broken into last week.

Investigators told us the suspect broke through the glass door and stole barber equipment and a television. Barber Marcus Brittmon said surveillance cameras weren’t working at the time.

“The suspect is so bold that he not only came once, the man came in twice in less than a week,” Brittmon said.

Police said the suspect came back this week and stole more clippers and two more TV’s. This time surveillance cameras caught the bad guy committing the crime.

“Two other guys I know that own shops he broke in their shops and did the same thing bust the front door down went in and grabbed clippers, snatched the TV off the wall,” Brittmon said.

Memphis Police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected. Brittmon said he has heard from other barbers what the suspect is doing with the stuff stolen from his shop.

“A friend of mine that cuts hair, he actually went into this man’s shop and tried to sell my TV’s and some of our clippers,” Brittmon said.

Brittmon told FOX13 since the break in at his shop he has added bars on the windows and upgraded his security system.

Investigators said they are working with barbers across Memphis to try and catch this guy. Police ask that if you have any information about this case to call CrimeStoppers.

